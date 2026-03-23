3rd MLG Underwater Egress Training

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Zavala, left, and Pfc. Shawn Nicks, both electricians with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in underwater egress training at the Hansen Aquatics Center on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 25, 2026. UET is designated to provide service members with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate from vehicles or helicopters submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana)