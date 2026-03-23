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    MP Plt. Validations [Image 2 of 4]

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    MP Plt. Validations

    GERMANY

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Sawyer Donnelly, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, stands watch at a control point during platoon validations at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, March 24, 2026. The training evaluates Soldiers’ ability to maintain security and control access points in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 19:58
    Photo ID: 9586370
    VIRIN: 260323-A-PT551-4165
    Resolution: 6466x5173
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MP Plt. Validations [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Police Officer
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