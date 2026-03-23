MP Plt. Validations

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U.S. Army Spc. Sawyer Donnelly, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, stands watch at a control point during platoon validations at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, March 24, 2026. The training evaluates Soldiers’ ability to maintain security and control access points in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)