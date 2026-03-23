MP Plt. Validations

U.S. Army Spc. Sawyer Donnelly, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, stands watch at a control point during platoon validations at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels, Germany, March 24, 2026. The training evaluates Soldiers’ ability to maintain security and control access points in a tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 19:58
|Photo ID:
|9586369
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-PT551-7726
|Resolution:
|5309x7433
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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