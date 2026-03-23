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    SMWDC hosts Rear Adm. Owens [Image 3 of 3]

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    SMWDC hosts Rear Adm. Owens

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Demitrius Williams 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO- Rear Adm. Raymond P. Owens III, Director, Navy International Programs Office, Office of the Secretary of the Navy, attends an office call with Capt. Vic Sheldon, deputy commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), at SMWDC headquarters onboard Naval Base San Diego. SMWDC enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 17:52
    Photo ID: 9586241
    VIRIN: 220928-N-OR809-9203
    Resolution: 2073x1382
    Size: 644.33 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SMWDC hosts Rear Adm. Owens [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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