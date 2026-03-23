SMWDC hosts Rear Adm. Owens

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SAN DIEGO- Rear Adm. Raymond P. Owens III, Director, Navy International Programs Office, Office of the Secretary of the Navy, attends an office call with Capt. Vic Sheldon, deputy commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), at SMWDC headquarters onboard Naval Base San Diego. SMWDC enhances the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force.