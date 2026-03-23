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    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater [Image 3 of 7]

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    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Signal Command

    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz was promoted from Major to Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps on 20 March 2026 at Club Meade. The promotion was officiated by BG Wiersgalla and attended by his wife, son, sister, friends, and colleagues. Lt. Col. Eichholz serves with the 7th Signal Command and continues to demonstrate outstanding leadership and dedication to the Army mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 16:14
    Photo ID: 9586024
    VIRIN: 260320-D-A0917-4225
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater
    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater
    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater
    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater
    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater
    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater
    Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater

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