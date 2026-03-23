Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel with 7th Signal Command Theater

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Lt. Col. Derek Eichholz was promoted from Major to Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps on 20 March 2026 at Club Meade. The promotion was officiated by BG Wiersgalla and attended by his wife, son, sister, friends, and colleagues. Lt. Col. Eichholz serves with the 7th Signal Command and continues to demonstrate outstanding leadership and dedication to the Army mission.