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    Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF [Image 6 of 6]

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    Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy poses in front of a wheel loader operated by Staff Sgt. Thomaz Sturdavant, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron quality assurance evaluator, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2026. Roy began his career as a pavements and construction equipment Airman in 1983, a mission-critical role that shaped his path to CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 16:12
    Photo ID: 9586021
    VIRIN: 260313-F-DE541-9893
    Resolution: 6119x3442
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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