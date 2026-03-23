Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy poses in front of a wheel loader operated by Staff Sgt. Thomaz Sturdavant, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron quality assurance evaluator, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2026. Roy began his career as a pavements and construction equipment Airman in 1983, a mission-critical role that shaped his path to CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 16:12
|Photo ID:
|9586021
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-DE541-9893
|Resolution:
|6119x3442
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF
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