Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF

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Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy poses in front of a wheel loader operated by Staff Sgt. Thomaz Sturdavant, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron quality assurance evaluator, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2026. Roy began his career as a pavements and construction equipment Airman in 1983, a mission-critical role that shaped his path to CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)