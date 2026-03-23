Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF

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Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy poses with Richard Adams, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron equipment operator/air field sweeper operator at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2026. Roy began his Air Force career as a pavements and construction equipment Airman, performing the same mission-critical work Adams supports today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)