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    Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF [Image 5 of 6]

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    Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy poses with Richard Adams, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron equipment operator/air field sweeper operator at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2026. Roy began his Air Force career as a pavements and construction equipment Airman, performing the same mission-critical work Adams supports today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 16:12
    Photo ID: 9586017
    VIRIN: 260313-F-DE541-1148
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF
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    Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF
    Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF
    Laying the Foundation: A Dirt Boy’s Rise to CMSAF
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    mentorship
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    dirtboy
    CMSAF #16
    CMSAF
    James Roy

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