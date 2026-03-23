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    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops [Image 16 of 24]

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    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness demonstrate proficiency and teamwork during the Annual Training 2026 live-fire range exercise. Firing teams engage targets with the M249 SAW and .50-caliber M2 Machine Gun, ensuring readiness and precision in a dynamic training environment. #ShootMoveCommunicate #SoldierStrength #Teamwork". (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9585699
    VIRIN: 260323-A-GD928-8494
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops [Image 24 of 24], by 1LT Michaela Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops
    HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops

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