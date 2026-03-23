HHC, 336 E-MIB Annual Training 2026 - Range Ops

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Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness demonstrate proficiency and teamwork during the Annual Training 2026 live-fire range exercise. Firing teams engage targets with the M249 SAW and .50-caliber M2 Machine Gun, ensuring readiness and precision in a dynamic training environment. #ShootMoveCommunicate #SoldierStrength #Teamwork". (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish)