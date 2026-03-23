(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Comstock Conducts LCU Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Comstock Conducts LCU Operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nadia James 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) secure a landing craft, utility attached to Assault Craft Unit 1, in the ship’s well deck, March 20, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:52
    Photo ID: 9585425
    VIRIN: 260320-N-IV962-1120
    Resolution: 2496x3744
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comstock Conducts LCU Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Nadia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Comstock Conducts LCU Operations
    Comstock Conducts LCU Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery