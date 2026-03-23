Comstock Conducts LCU Operations

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A landing craft, utility attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 1, approaches the well deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), March 20, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)