Date Taken: 03.21.2026 Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:39 Photo ID: 9585399 VIRIN: 260320-N-YI386-1125 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.86 MB Location: IOWA CITY, IOWA, US

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This work, The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the 2026 National Trumpet Competition [Image 25 of 25], by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.