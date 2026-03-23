The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the 2026 National Trumpet Competition

The United States Navy Band Commodores performed a concert at Voxman Hall at the University of Iowa in part of the 2026 National Trumpet Competition. Musician First Class Ryan Hanseler takes a solo on piano.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9585397
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-YI386-1106
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|IOWA CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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