Ivy Sting 5 C2I Assessment

Lt. Col. Timothy Williams (left), deputy Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities chief, Combined Arms Command, speaks to a Soldier from 4th Infantry Division as part of a command and control integrated assessment at the Mission Training Complex, Fort Carson, Colo., March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wilfred Salters, Jr., Combined Arms Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9585380
|VIRIN:
|260311-D-QF030-5720
|Resolution:
|3000x2001
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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