Ivy Sting 5 C2I Assessment

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Lt. Col. Timothy Williams (left), deputy Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities chief, Combined Arms Command, speaks to a Soldier from 4th Infantry Division as part of a command and control integrated assessment at the Mission Training Complex, Fort Carson, Colo., March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wilfred Salters, Jr., Combined Arms Command Public Affairs)