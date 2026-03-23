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    Ivy Sting 5 C2I Assessment [Image 7 of 7]

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    Ivy Sting 5 C2I Assessment

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    Lt. Col. Timothy Williams (left), deputy Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities chief, Combined Arms Command, speaks to a Soldier from 4th Infantry Division as part of a command and control integrated assessment at the Mission Training Complex, Fort Carson, Colo., March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wilfred Salters, Jr., Combined Arms Command Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:32
    Photo ID: 9585380
    VIRIN: 260311-D-QF030-5720
    Resolution: 3000x2001
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    IvySting5

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