Soldiers assigned to the 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, listen to orders from their chain of command during exercise Ivy Sting 5, March 10, 2026, Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wilfred Salters, Jr., Combined Arms Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9585370
|VIRIN:
|260310-D-A0787-1053
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ivy Sting 5 C2I Assessment [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.