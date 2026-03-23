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    156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie [Image 5 of 5]

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    156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek S. Raxter, 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, calculates the blood drop rate with an infusion pump machine on a C-17 Globemaster III during a training sortie to North Air Force Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., March 3, 2026. A sortie is a single-mission flight that includes transporting cargo, moving troops, aeromedical evacuation, humanitarian aid delivery, and operational support flights. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 11:31
    Photo ID: 9585203
    VIRIN: 260303-Z-IA063-1031
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie
    156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie
    156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie
    156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie
    156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie

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