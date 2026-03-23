U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek S. Raxter, 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, calculates the blood drop rate with an infusion pump machine on a C-17 Globemaster III during a training sortie to North Air Force Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., March 3, 2026. A sortie is a single-mission flight that includes transporting cargo, moving troops, aeromedical evacuation, humanitarian aid delivery, and operational support flights. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9585203
|VIRIN:
|260303-Z-IA063-1031
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zeno Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.