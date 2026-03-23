156th Airlift Squadron and 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in training sortie

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek S. Raxter, 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, calculates the blood drop rate with an infusion pump machine on a C-17 Globemaster III during a training sortie to North Air Force Auxiliary Airfield, S.C., March 3, 2026. A sortie is a single-mission flight that includes transporting cargo, moving troops, aeromedical evacuation, humanitarian aid delivery, and operational support flights. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zeno Kang)