Ventilator maintenance

Spc. Dylan Sivils, a biomedical equipment specialist, inspects the hardware accompanying a new portable ventilator system at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MMOD-UT, which serves as a center of excellence for pulmonary, anesthesia and oxygen-concentrating medical equipment, provided a virtual training March 12 on the new vent system, supporting over a dozen technicians both in Utah and AMLC’s Forward Repair Activity-Medical, or FRA-M, site in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Master Sgt. Travis Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 09:51
|Photo ID:
|9584977
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-A4458-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2207
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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AMLC enhances readiness with virtual training on portable ventilators
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