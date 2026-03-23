Ventilator maintenance

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Spc. Dylan Sivils, a biomedical equipment specialist, inspects the hardware accompanying a new portable ventilator system at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MMOD-UT, which serves as a center of excellence for pulmonary, anesthesia and oxygen-concentrating medical equipment, provided a virtual training March 12 on the new vent system, supporting over a dozen technicians both in Utah and AMLC’s Forward Repair Activity-Medical, or FRA-M, site in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Master Sgt. Travis Lang)