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    Ventilator maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

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    Ventilator maintenance

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Spc. Dylan Sivils, a biomedical equipment specialist, inspects the hardware accompanying a new portable ventilator system at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. MMOD-UT, which serves as a center of excellence for pulmonary, anesthesia and oxygen-concentrating medical equipment, provided a virtual training March 12 on the new vent system, supporting over a dozen technicians both in Utah and AMLC’s Forward Repair Activity-Medical, or FRA-M, site in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Master Sgt. Travis Lang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 09:51
    Photo ID: 9584977
    VIRIN: 260320-A-A4458-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2207
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Ventilator training
    Ventilator maintenance

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    medical maintenance
    ventilator
    AMLC
    MMOD-UT
    training
    Medical Maintenance Operations Division-Utah

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