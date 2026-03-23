(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ventilator training [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ventilator training

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Medical maintenance personnel from U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command coordinated a virtual training on a new portable ventilator system for over a dozen unit-level maintainers at AMLC’s Forward Repair Activity-Medical, or FRA-M, site at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on March 12. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Anthony Cruz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 09:51
    Photo ID: 9584975
    VIRIN: 260312-A-A4458-1004
    Resolution: 2160x1452
    Size: 789.63 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ventilator training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ventilator training
    Ventilator maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMLC enhances readiness with virtual training on portable ventilators

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FRA-M
    medical maintenance
    AMLC
    training
    Fort Bragg
    Forward Repair Activity-Medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery