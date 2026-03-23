Ventilator training

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Medical maintenance personnel from U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command coordinated a virtual training on a new portable ventilator system for over a dozen unit-level maintainers at AMLC’s Forward Repair Activity-Medical, or FRA-M, site at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on March 12. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Anthony Cruz)