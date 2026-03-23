Ventilator training

Medical maintenance personnel from U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command coordinated a virtual training on a new portable ventilator system for over a dozen unit-level maintainers at AMLC’s Forward Repair Activity-Medical, or FRA-M, site at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on March 12. (U.S. Army photo courtesy Anthony Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 09:51
|Photo ID:
|9584975
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-A4458-1004
|Resolution:
|2160x1452
|Size:
|789.63 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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AMLC enhances readiness with virtual training on portable ventilators
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