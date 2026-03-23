3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company “Spiders,” 4-3 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a joint air assault alongside Canadian, Spanish, and Latvian forces during Operation Perkons Strike in support of India Company, Multinational Brigade–Latvia, in the vicinity of Daugavpils, Latvia on March 23, 2026. Operation Perkons Strike is a combined multinational air assault exercise that enhances multinational interoperability by improving communication in a joint environment, requiring forces to integrate different radio systems and tactical procedures while maintaining real-time coordination between air and ground elements. This collaboration strengthened shared understanding, reduced friction during mission execution, and reinforced NATO allied readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)