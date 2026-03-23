3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike

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Key leaders from the U.S. Army, Canadian Armed Forces, Spanish Army, and Latvian Armed Forces conduct a joint planning session to coordinate logistics for an air assault mission during Operation Perkons Strike in the vicinity of Daugavpils, Latvia on March 23, 2026. Operation Perkons Strike is a combined multinational air assault exercise that enhances multinational interoperability by improving communication in a joint environment, requiring forces to integrate different radio systems and tactical procedures while maintaining real-time coordination between air and ground elements. This collaboration strengthened shared understanding, reduced friction during mission execution, and reinforced NATO allied readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)