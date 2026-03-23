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    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike [Image 12 of 16]

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    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike

    LATVIA

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Key leaders from the U.S. Army, Canadian Armed Forces, Spanish Army, and Latvian Armed Forces conduct a joint planning session to coordinate logistics for an air assault mission during Operation Perkons Strike in the vicinity of Daugavpils, Latvia on March 23, 2026. Operation Perkons Strike is a combined multinational air assault exercise that enhances multinational interoperability by improving communication in a joint environment, requiring forces to integrate different radio systems and tactical procedures while maintaining real-time coordination between air and ground elements. This collaboration strengthened shared understanding, reduced friction during mission execution, and reinforced NATO allied readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 08:00
    Photo ID: 9584785
    VIRIN: 260323-A-FS119-6458
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike
    3rd CAB participates in a combined multinational air assault exercise Operation Perkons Strike

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