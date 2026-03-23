12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training

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U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operate a CH-47F Chinook during bambi and SEMAT bucket training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 24, 2026. The training certifies flight crews to employ bambi and SEMAT buckets and enhances the unit's readiness to support host nation firefighting authorities during wildfire season and strengthens NATO interoperability in emergency response operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)