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    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training [Image 3 of 9]

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    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade operate a CH-47F Chinook during bambi and SEMAT bucket training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 24, 2026. The training certifies flight crews to employ bambi and SEMAT buckets and enhances the unit's readiness to support host nation firefighting authorities during wildfire season and strengthens NATO interoperability in emergency response operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 04:28
    Photo ID: 9584564
    VIRIN: 260324-A-FT253-1104
    Resolution: 7884x5256
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training
    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training
    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training
    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training
    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training
    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training
    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training
    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training
    12CAB Supports USAG Bavaria Aerial Fire Fighting Training

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    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    12thCAB
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