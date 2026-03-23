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    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure [Image 8 of 9]

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    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk crew from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade flies over a washed out road on Oahu, Hawaii, on March 21, 2026. Army aircrews conducted damage assessments following a major "Kona Low" storm to provide critical information to state and local emergency management officials. The 25th Infantry Division remains postured to provide support to the State of Hawaii's response efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 23:27
    Photo ID: 9584324
    VIRIN: 260321-A-XD912-2009
    Resolution: 2764x1844
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure
    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure
    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure
    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure
    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure
    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure
    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure
    Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure

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    TAGS

    Relief Efforts
    Community Support
    Hawaii
    25th Infantry Division
    US Army
    Kona Storm

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