Army Black Hawk Crew Documents Storm-Damaged Infrastructure

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A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk crew from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade flies over a washed out road on Oahu, Hawaii, on March 21, 2026. Army aircrews conducted damage assessments following a major "Kona Low" storm to provide critical information to state and local emergency management officials. The 25th Infantry Division remains postured to provide support to the State of Hawaii's response efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)