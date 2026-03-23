USS Fitzgerald participates in Exercise Kakadu 26

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U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) man the rails and observe the Leeuwin-class survey ship HMAS Leeuwin (A 245) during a fleet review as a part of Exercise Kakadu in Sydney, March 21, 2026. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)