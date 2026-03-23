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    USS Fitzgerald participates in Exercise Kakadu 26 [Image 1 of 5]

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    USS Fitzgerald participates in Exercise Kakadu 26

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) man the rails and observe the Leeuwin-class survey ship HMAS Leeuwin (A 245) during a fleet review as a part of Exercise Kakadu in Sydney, March 21, 2026. Exercise Kakadu is the Royal Australian Navy’s premier exercise and provides an opportunity for regional nations to participate in multinational maritime activities. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 22:56
    Photo ID: 9584278
    VIRIN: 260321-N-ER894-1006
    Resolution: 5613x3157
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Fitzgerald participates in Exercise Kakadu 26 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Fitzgerald participates in Exercise Kakadu 26
    USS Fitzgerald participates in Exercise Kakadu 26
    USS Fitzgerald participates in Exercise Kakadu 26
    USS Fitzgerald participates in Exercise Kakadu 26
    USS Fitzgerald participates in Exercise Kakadu 26

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    Australia
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    kakadu2026
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