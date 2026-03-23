HRC Conducts Mobilization Exercise to Strengthen Readiness

U.S. Army Human Resources Command headquarters staff gather to discuss various manpower, budgeting and operational planning considerations during a multifunctional working group session during HRC's mobilization exercise March 24-26, 2026, at Fort Knox, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9584254
|VIRIN:
|260325-O-SX965-2841
|Resolution:
|1051x680
|Size:
|168.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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