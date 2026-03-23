Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 22:27 Photo ID: 9584254 VIRIN: 260325-O-SX965-2841 Resolution: 1051x680 Size: 168.24 KB Location: US

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This work, HRC Conducts Mobilization Exercise to Strengthen Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.