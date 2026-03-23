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    HRC Conducts Mobilization Exercise to Strengthen Readiness [Image 2 of 2]

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    HRC Conducts Mobilization Exercise to Strengthen Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command headquarters staff gather to discuss various manpower, budgeting and operational planning considerations during a multifunctional working group session during HRC's mobilization exercise March 24-26, 2026, at Fort Knox, Ky.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 22:27
    Photo ID: 9584254
    VIRIN: 260325-O-SX965-2841
    Resolution: 1051x680
    Size: 168.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HRC Conducts Mobilization Exercise to Strengthen Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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