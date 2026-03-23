HRC Conducts Mobilization Exercise to Strengthen Readiness

Lt. Col. Casey Schreiner, Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, instructs members of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command staff on planned phases of Individual Ready Reserve mobilization procedures during the opening session of HRC's mobilization exercise March 24-26, 2026, at Fort Knox, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 22:27
|Photo ID:
|9584256
|VIRIN:
|170914-D-JU327-1001
|Resolution:
|5497x3731
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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