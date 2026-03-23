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    HRC Conducts Mobilization Exercise to Strengthen Readiness [Image 1 of 2]

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    HRC Conducts Mobilization Exercise to Strengthen Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2017

    Photo by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Lt. Col. Casey Schreiner, Reserve Personnel Management Directorate, instructs members of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command staff on planned phases of Individual Ready Reserve mobilization procedures during the opening session of HRC's mobilization exercise March 24-26, 2026, at Fort Knox, Ky.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 22:27
    Photo ID: 9584256
    VIRIN: 170914-D-JU327-1001
    Resolution: 5497x3731
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HRC Conducts Mobilization Exercise to Strengthen Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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