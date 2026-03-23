Soldiers assigned to the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Bridge qualify on the M240 Machine Gun during a training rotation at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on March 3, 2026. Soldiers conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 18:28
|Photo ID:
|9583996
|VIRIN:
|260303-A-XD912-2011
|Resolution:
|7954x5305
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 209th ASB Winter Gunnery [Image 70 of 70], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.