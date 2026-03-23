209th ASB Winter Gunnery

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Soldiers assigned to the 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Bridge qualify on the M240 Machine Gun during a training rotation at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on March 3, 2026. Soldiers conducted live-fire training, improving their proficiency with crew-served weapon systems and enhanced force protection capabilities in an expeditionary advanced base operations environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)