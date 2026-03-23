Airmen from the 166th Maintenance Group deice a C-130 aircraft on the flightline at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., Jan. 11, 2025. De-icing is a critical procedure performed during cold weather operations to remove frost, ice and snow that ensures the aircraft is safe for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9583590
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-KH104-1120
|Resolution:
|5269x3019
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.