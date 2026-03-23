166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts

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Airmen from the 166th Maintenance Group deice a C-130 aircraft on the flightline at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., Jan. 11, 2025. De-icing is a critical procedure performed during cold weather operations to remove frost, ice and snow that ensures the aircraft is safe for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)