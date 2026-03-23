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    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts [Image 3 of 20]

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    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 166th Maintenance Group deice a C-130 aircraft on the flightline at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., Jan. 11, 2025. De-icing is a critical procedure performed during cold weather operations to remove frost, ice and snow that ensures the aircraft is safe for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 15:20
    Photo ID: 9583571
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-KH104-1069
    Resolution: 6000x3992
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts
    166th Maintenance Group Deices C-130 Aircrafts

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    Aircraft maintenance
    Maintenance
    Air National Guard

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