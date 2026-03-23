Soldiers competing in the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command 2026 Best Warrior Competition were thrown a curveball with this year's mystery event! The two-pronged event required competitors to 1) respond to a scenario-based question testing their leadership and problem-solving abilities, and 2) teach a class on a randomized Soldier-skills topic at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Mar. 2, 2026) (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 13:53
|Photo ID:
|9583316
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-GD928-9921
|Resolution:
|6039x4480
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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