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Soldiers competing in the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command 2026 Best Warrior Competition were thrown a curveball with this year's mystery event! The two-pronged event required competitors to 1) respond to a scenario-based question testing their leadership and problem-solving abilities, and 2) teach a class on a randomized Soldier-skills topic at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Mar. 2, 2026) (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish)