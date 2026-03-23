(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard. [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    262503-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (March 25, 2026) The United States Navy Band performs a special "Music in the Schools" concert for students at the historic Sail Loft, inside the Washington Navy Yard. The US Navy Band musical outreach performs for students all of the Washington DC area telling the story and history of the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9583242
    VIRIN: 260325-N-FD081-8786
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard. [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.
    US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Music in the Schools
    Navy Music
    Navy Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery