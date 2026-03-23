262503-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (March 25, 2026) The United States Navy Band performs a special "Music in the Schools" concert for students at the historic Sail Loft, inside the Washington Navy Yard. The US Navy Band musical outreach performs for students all of the Washington DC area telling the story and history of the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9583238
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-FD081-8124
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band performs School Outreach Concert at the Navy Yard. [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.