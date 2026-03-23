Date Taken: 03.08.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 01:31 Photo ID: 9582283 VIRIN: 260310-A-SH184-1007 Resolution: 6653x3981 Size: 3.65 MB Location: GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR

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This work, The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award. [Image 7 of 7], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.