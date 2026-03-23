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    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award. [Image 6 of 7]

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    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.

    GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.

    The evaluators held a briefing on the first day in the conference room of the 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.
    (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9582279
    VIRIN: 260310-A-SH184-1006
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award. [Image 7 of 7], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on Mar. 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.
    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on Mar. 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.
    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on Mar. 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.
    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.
    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.
    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.
    The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.

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