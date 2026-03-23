The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.
The evaluators held a briefing on the first day in the conference room of the 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.
(U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9582279
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-SH184-1006
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award. [Image 7 of 7], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.