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The 541st Quartermaster Company (QC), 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, showcased their exceptional field skills on March 9-10, competing for the Department of the Army's 58th Philip A. Connelly (PAC) Award.



The evaluators held a briefing on the first day in the conference room of the 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.

(U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)