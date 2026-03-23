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    Madigan 2026 Job Fair and Hiring Event [Image 1 of 2]

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    Madigan 2026 Job Fair and Hiring Event

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Sean Hall 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- On March 24, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center held a hiring event at Eagles Pride Golf Course, welcoming prospective candidates from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event aimed to connect medical professionals with career opportunities supporting military healthcare.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9582129
    VIRIN: 260324-D-IY135-5501
    Resolution: 4088x2725
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Madigan 2026 Job Fair and Hiring Event [Image 2 of 2], by Sean Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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