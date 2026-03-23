Madigan 2026 Job Fair and Hiring Event

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- On March 24, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center held a hiring event at Eagles Pride Golf Course, welcoming prospective candidates from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event aimed to connect medical professionals with career opportunities supporting military healthcare.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9582129
|VIRIN:
|260324-D-IY135-5501
|Resolution:
|4088x2725
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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2026 Madigan Army Medical Center Hiring Event
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