Madigan 2026 Job Fair and Hiring Event

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MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- On March 24, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center held a hiring event at Eagles Pride Golf Course, welcoming prospective candidates from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event aimed to connect medical professionals with career opportunities supporting military healthcare.