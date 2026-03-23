2026 Madigan Army Medical Center Hiring Event

Photo By Sean Hall | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- On March 24, 2026,...... read more read more Photo By Sean Hall | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- On March 24, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center held a hiring event at Eagles Pride Golf Course, welcoming prospective candidates from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event aimed to connect medical professionals with career opportunities supporting military healthcare. see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- On Tuesday March 24, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center held a hiring event at Eagles Pride Golf Course, welcoming prospective candidates from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event aimed to connect medical professionals with career opportunities supporting military healthcare.



Organized in partnership with the Defense Health Agency, the event highlighted the agency’s mission to deliver high-quality healthcare and strengthen medical readiness across the Military Health System. Attendees had the opportunity to meet recruiters and hiring teams, explore both clinical and non-clinical career paths, and learn about federal employment benefits.



The hiring initiative focused on filling a variety of roles, including physicians, nurses, and medical technicians, as well as other essential support staff positions based at Madigan Army Medical Center.



Throughout the event, organizers emphasized the advantages of working within the Defense Health Agency, including a mission-driven environment, career stability, and opportunities for advancement. The event also underscored the importance of supporting service members, their families, and the broader military community through meaningful and impactful careers.