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    Wings of the 11th: The 11th Airborne Division in History [Image 1 of 2]

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    Wings of the 11th: The 11th Airborne Division in History

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Correy Mathews 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division conduct sling load operations during air assault testing in the Vietnam era. The division served as a test unit for helicopter resupply and equipment movement, helping develop the Army’s air assault doctrine and expand battlefield mobility. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9582035
    VIRIN: 260324-A-LF704-2643
    Resolution: 5428x3053
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wings of the 11th: The 11th Airborne Division in History [Image 2 of 2], by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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