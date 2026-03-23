U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division conduct sling load operations during air assault testing in the Vietnam era. The division served as a test unit for helicopter resupply and equipment movement, helping develop the Army’s air assault doctrine and expand battlefield mobility. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 18:01
|Photo ID:
|9582035
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-LF704-2643
|Resolution:
|5428x3053
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings of the 11th: The 11th Airborne Division in History [Image 2 of 2], by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.