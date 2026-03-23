U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division maneuver after insertion during air assault testing operations in the Vietnam era. These evaluations refined tactics, techniques and procedures that would shape the Army’s use of helicopters for rapid troop movement and combat operations. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 18:01
|Photo ID:
|9582034
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-LF704-5405
|Resolution:
|5688x3200
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings of the 11th: The 11th Airborne Division in History [Image 2 of 2], by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.