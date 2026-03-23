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    Wings of the 11th: The 11th Airborne Division in History [Image 2 of 2]

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    Wings of the 11th: The 11th Airborne Division in History

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Correy Mathews 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division maneuver after insertion during air assault testing operations in the Vietnam era. These evaluations refined tactics, techniques and procedures that would shape the Army’s use of helicopters for rapid troop movement and combat operations. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9582034
    VIRIN: 260324-A-LF704-5405
    Resolution: 5688x3200
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wings of the 11th: The 11th Airborne Division in History [Image 2 of 2], by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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