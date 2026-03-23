260323-N-QR506-1101 SAN DIEGO (March 23, 2026) Airman Yaritza Roblessanchez, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participates in a firearms qualification course, March 23, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 17:38
|Photo ID:
|9582007
|VIRIN:
|260323-N-QR506-1101
|Resolution:
|4990x7485
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.