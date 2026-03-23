(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Seaman Shaun Garner 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    260323-N-BJ585-1239 SAN DIEGO (March 23, 2026) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Francis Bamford assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participates in a firearms qualification course, March 23, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Shaun Garner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 17:38
    Photo ID: 9582003
    VIRIN: 260323-N-BJ585-1239
    Resolution: 6951x4634
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by SN Shaun Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot
    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS America
    M18
    Firearms Qualification
    San Diego
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery