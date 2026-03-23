The 764th EOD Company held a Team Member Rodeo. This event was a compilation of 10th Level task and drills that included Land Nav, Weapons Training, TCCC, and more. The goal was to help train new team members and expedite their certification in core task, while allowing seasoned team members a chance to refresh their skills.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 17:22
|Photo ID:
|9581962
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-EX230-7641
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 764th EOD Company Team Member Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.