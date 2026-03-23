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    764th EOD Company Team Member Rodeo [Image 5 of 8]

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    764th EOD Company Team Member Rodeo

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shamel Joyner 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    The 764th EOD Company held a Team Member Rodeo. This event was a compilation of 10th Level task and drills that included Land Nav, Weapons Training, TCCC, and more. The goal was to help train new team members and expedite their certification in core task, while allowing seasoned team members a chance to refresh their skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 17:22
    Photo ID: 9581957
    VIRIN: 260115-A-EX230-5366
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 764th EOD Company Team Member Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Carson
    Team Member
    71st EOD Group
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
    764th EOD Company
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician

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