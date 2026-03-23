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    Best Warrior Competition 2026 AFT [Image 12 of 18]

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    Best Warrior Competition 2026 AFT

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers competing in the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command 2026 Best Warrior Competition exhibit their physical fitness prowess at the Army Fitness Test designed to test their strength, power, speed, agility, and endurance at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Mar. 1, 2026). (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9581769
    VIRIN: 260302-A-GD928-6469
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2026 AFT [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Michaela Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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