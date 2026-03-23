Best Warrior Competition 2026 AFT

Soldiers competing in the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command 2026 Best Warrior Competition exhibit their physical fitness prowess at the Army Fitness Test designed to test their strength, power, speed, agility, and endurance at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Mar. 1, 2026). (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by 1st Lt. Michaela Parrish)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9581768
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-GD928-6494
|Resolution:
|5168x4480
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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